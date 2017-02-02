Family of Kerman man killed by drunk driver trying to cope with deep and sudden loss

Andres Garza, 59, worked hard in the fields and on dairies. He got up early every day, and a little extra early Tuesday morning, because of the expected fog. What he and his family did not expect, was a drunk driver to veer into his lane and hit his Honda Accord."He was everything to us. Hard worker, gone to church, and he worked for his family. That's all he did," said Alberto Garza, victim's son.The driver, who investigators say was drunk and at fault, is 31-year-old Jose Montano. He faced a judge Thursday on murder charges.The public defender representing Montano said he has only had the chance to meet with him briefly."I think he is still in a state of shock. I could see remorse. He had been working through the night. I think we all remember the conditions in Fresno-- there was a lot of fog and cold that morning," said Scott Baly, Public Defender.The victim lived in Kerman for years-- his four son's spent Thursday remembering all the plans they made with their dad, and how suddenly everything changed."Like Monday, we were there in the living room. We were having a good time. And then, we don't believe it. We feel like it's not real. The way he was taken from us, it's not right," said Alberto.Family members are comforted by Garza's strong faith. In fact, he went to church on Monday night.Garza was also married for 34 years. His family said their hearts are hurting for the grand kids who will grow up never knowing him, and the memories that will now only live in the past.Montano's blood alcohol content has not been released yet. He refused a breathalyzer at the scene- so his blood was taken.Montano will be back in court next week.