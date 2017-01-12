NEWS

Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Five times over the span of 15 years, Jeffrey Snyder was convicted of sex crimes with kids. Every time he got out, he committed a new sex crime.

Snyder had contracted to live in a trailer in a remote area of Squaw Valley.

Snyder finished his last sentence 12 years ago, but he's been kept at the Coalinga State Hospital ever since because he as been labeled a sexually violent predator too dangerous to release.

A sexually violent predator could be leaving the state hospital and heading for a Fresno County home.


