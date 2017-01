Officials in Fowler are investigating what caused a vacant home to go up in flames.Firefighters were called out just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday night to the home at 5th Street and Vine Street. They arrived on scene to find it engulfed in flames.Firefighters say there were initial reports that someone was inside the home when the blaze broke out. But they did not find anyone.No one was hurt battling the blaze. The home is a total loss.