TULARE COUNTY

Fire destroys Visalia home
The fire happened around 8 p.m. on K Road near Ben Maddox Way. When crews arrived, they immediately took a defensive approach as power lines came down on the home. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A dog was killed following a house fire Saturday night in Visalia.

The fire happened around 8 p.m. on K Road near Ben Maddox Way. When crews arrived, they immediately took a defensive approach as power lines came down on the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire from the outside before moving into to search for possible victims. The homeowner was not home at the time, but crews did find a dog that had succumbed to the smoke.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but the damage is estimated at approximately $130,000.
