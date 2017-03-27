NEWS

Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace has died, family says

Former ABC30 Anchor John Wallace

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
John Wallace Franzman, who was a long time news anchor at KFSN-TV, ABC30 in Fresno, passed away early Monday morning, according to a family member.

