FRESNO

Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police Department said a former Sunnyside High School band assistant was arrested Tuesday after being accused of having sexual relations with a minor. They said the minor was a student at Sunnyside High.

Police said Tou Xay Vang was a band assistant at Sunnyside High until he quit in October 2016. The relationship with the minor lasted for 1 year.

Vang was booked into the Fresno County Jail, but has since bonded out.

Fresno Unified issued a statement which said, "Yesterday a former Sunnyside High School band assistant was taken into custody for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The former assistant is not a district employee. Allegations of this nature are extremely upsetting and do not reflect the high professional standards the District expects of anyone working with our youth."

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
Related Topics:
newsarrestsex crimefresno unified school districtFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno
New health study finds some in the Central Valley are dying younger
Police say body found behind a dumpster in Northeast Fresno is a homicide
Group says Fresno Unified School Board is leaving them out of discussion during search for new superintendent
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to Face Congress in Confirmation Hearing
What Betsy DeVos Said About Guns in Schools and Grizzly Bears
Former President George HW Bush Admitted to ICU
President Obama's Advice to Trump in Final Press Conference
Obama Talks Chelsea Manning, WikiLeaks, Free Press in Final Press Conference
More News
Top Stories
Police say body found behind a dumpster in Northeast Fresno is a homicide
Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno
Spokesman: George H.W. Bush admitted to ICU, wife Barbara Bush also hospitalized
Obama Talks Chelsea Manning, WikiLeaks, Free Press in Final Press Conference
Woman dies of flu in Fresno County
Transit bus in Tulare County bursts into flames after colliding with car, 2 killed
California man sets himself on fire at D.C. Trump hotel
Show More
Clovis woman blames city for home flooding during storm
Group says Fresno Unified School Board is leaving them out of discussion during search for new superintendent
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr.
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos