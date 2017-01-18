Former Sunnyside High employee arrested for allegedly having sex with a minor

Fresno Police Department said a former Sunnyside High School band assistant was arrested Tuesday after being accused of having sexual relations with a minor. They said the minor was a student at Sunnyside High.Police said Tou Xay Vang was a band assistant at Sunnyside High until he quit in October 2016. The relationship with the minor lasted for 1 year.Vang was booked into the Fresno County Jail, but has since bonded out.Fresno Unified issued a statement which said, "Yesterday a former Sunnyside High School band assistant was taken into custody for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a student. The former assistant is not a district employee. Allegations of this nature are extremely upsetting and do not reflect the high professional standards the District expects of anyone working with our youth."Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.