Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard

Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are at a vineyard near Selma where the body of a man has been found. The victim was found along Mountain View Avenue, east of Bethel Avenue.Detectives are treating this as a homicide because there are obviously signs of trauma on the victim.An Ag worker made the discovery around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Cal Fire first arrived followed by the sheriff's office. The California Highway Patrol is also assisting.The victim hasn't been identified and we learned the coroner's office just arrived and ran an autopsy on the body."It was not very far off to the roadway, from my understanding the worker saw this individual very quickly upon getting out of his vehicle," said Tony Botti, Sheriff's Office.Deputies said Mountain View will be closed for at least another hour. Since this is an extremely busy area for people getting off the 99 to Dinuba, deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid this area while getting home during rush hour.