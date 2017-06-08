FRESNO COUNTY

Fresno County Sheriff's Office investigating dead body found in vineyard

EMBED </>More Videos

Fresno County Sheriff?s deputies are at a vineyard near Selma where the body of a man has been found. (KFSN)

By
SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno County Sheriff's deputies are at a vineyard near Selma where the body of a man has been found. The victim was found along Mountain View Avenue, east of Bethel Avenue.

Detectives are treating this as a homicide because there are obviously signs of trauma on the victim.

An Ag worker made the discovery around 2:00 Thursday afternoon. Cal Fire first arrived followed by the sheriff's office. The California Highway Patrol is also assisting.

The victim hasn't been identified and we learned the coroner's office just arrived and ran an autopsy on the body.

"It was not very far off to the roadway, from my understanding the worker saw this individual very quickly upon getting out of his vehicle," said Tony Botti, Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said Mountain View will be closed for at least another hour. Since this is an extremely busy area for people getting off the 99 to Dinuba, deputies are asking drivers to find alternate routes and avoid this area while getting home during rush hour.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsdead bodyfresno countybody foundhomicide investigationSelma
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Rod Lucas Memorial Poker Run
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
Fire burns home in Parlier
Clovis Unified senior spent over 1,000 hours of his time giving back to others
More fresno county
NEWS
US will not respond to Russian 'threats,' but talks ongoing
Comey blasts Trump administration 'lies,' efforts to 'defame me'
ANALYSIS: Comey goes nuclear in showdown with Trump
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
More News
Top Stories
Clovis PD cruiser involved in a crash
Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns the death of Kara, 40-year-old Asian elephant
Trump disputes Comey testimony on loyalty pledge, source says
ANALYSIS: Trump vindicated? President gets from Comey what he wanted all along
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
Show More
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
339 acre 'Dinely Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Pelco moving part of operation out of Clovis
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
More News
Top Video
Merced County inmate hospitalized after stabbing
Multiple Downtown Fresno streets shut down after suspect runs from police
Chicago Cubs Star Anthony Rizzo offers Fresno boy encouragement
Rod Lucas Memorial Poker Run
More Video