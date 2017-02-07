FRESNO

Fresno family escapes house fire

EMBED </>More News Videos

The Girl Scouts are celebrating 100 years of cookie sales. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California (KFSN) --
Firefighters say a family of eight is safe this morning because they acted quickly when their home caught fire in Central Fresno.

It sparked around 8 p.m. on Monday at Terrace and Orchard. The fire started in the attic above the kitchen and firefighters stopped it from spreading farther.

"This incident was helped by the fact that the residents were home, noticed some issues, investigated a little bit on their own and found out there was some electrical problem, felt the heat in the ceiling, and immediately called 911," said Kirk Wanless, Bat. Chief City of Fresno Fire Department.

The Red Cross is now helping the family. Fire crews believe they will be able to move back into the home once the ceiling and the wiring are fixed.
Related Topics:
newshouse firefresnoFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Police urge parents to be cautious after Fresno baby may have accidentally suffocated
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Doctors sound off on rise of Nootropic supplements
More fresno
NEWS
Homeland Security Secretary Defends Travel Ban
23 States Under Winter Weather Alerts as US Braces for Severe Storms
Trump's Labor Secretary Pick Admits to Employing Undocumented Worker
DOJ Cites 'National Security' in Call to Reinstate Immigration Order
More News
Top Stories
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Fresno Police searching for suspect after man shot in face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
San Francisco will be first in nation to make city college free
San Francisco court takes center stage in Trump legal drama
Police urge parents to be cautious after Fresno baby may have accidentally suffocated
Alleged drunk driver plows into Visalia bus stop, Mexican restaurant
Show More
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks
CA Attorney General denounces travel ban at Fresno State meeting
Los Banos family grateful for community support after being stranded by travel ban
Cleaning crews busy across Fresno and Clovis after storms
California water board to reevaluate emergency drought regulations
More News
Top Video
Witnesses rush to save man who crashed after being shot in the face in Southeast Fresno
Prime suspect in murder of Fresno mom arrested in SoCal after high-speed chase
Police urge parents to be cautious after Fresno baby may have accidentally suffocated
Girl Scout Cookies: The sweetest time of year is here
More Video