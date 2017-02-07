Fresno family escapes house fire

Firefighters say a family of eight is safe this morning because they acted quickly when their home caught fire in Central Fresno.It sparked around 8 p.m. on Monday at Terrace and Orchard. The fire started in the attic above the kitchen and firefighters stopped it from spreading farther."This incident was helped by the fact that the residents were home, noticed some issues, investigated a little bit on their own and found out there was some electrical problem, felt the heat in the ceiling, and immediately called 911," said Kirk Wanless, Bat. Chief City of Fresno Fire Department.The Red Cross is now helping the family. Fire crews believe they will be able to move back into the home once the ceiling and the wiring are fixed.