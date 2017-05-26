Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime

A man wanted for murder in Fresno was caught Friday morning - almost one year after the crime took place.Fresno Police have been searching for Shawn Abrams since last July after he allegedly stabbed a man to death in a sober living home.Police say 21-year-old Abrams killed 57-year-old Kevin Taylor last year. And 10 months later, officers responded to a call of someone making a disturbance in public and discovered it was Abrams.Officers arrested him for the homicide and booked him into the Fresno County Jail."I feel a lot more content knowing anybody who murdered somebody gets caught," neighbor Christopher Jimenez said.Jimenez says he moved into the apartment Taylor was murdered in about two to three months after his death. He says no one has ever talked about the crime since it happened."Heard he was a nice guy is what I heard. And what happened to him, as far as the murder was concerned, I don't know what happened that day," he said.Jimenez says he's never met the victim but feels better knowing his suspected killer has been caught and is now off the streets.