Fresno neighbors asking for help identifying suspect in yard sale thefts

And in northwest Fresno, residents are asking the public to help identify a woman they say has stolen multiple items from yard sales.On Saturday, a couple living at a home near Herndon and Milburn Avenues posted surveillance video on Youtube showing the woman in a tan jacket purchasing a few items, including a metal "Joy" sign.As she making her transaction, the woman makes off a with a gold wallet that she snuck under the sign.The wallet is valued at $75 new, but the couple had marked the price down.Several residents have recognized the women and have said the same thing has happened to them. The couple did not file a police report.