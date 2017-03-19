FRESNO

Fresno neighbors asking for help identifying suspect in yard sale thefts

Several residents have recognized the women and have said the same thing has happened to them. (KFSN)

And in northwest Fresno, residents are asking the public to help identify a woman they say has stolen multiple items from yard sales.

On Saturday, a couple living at a home near Herndon and Milburn Avenues posted surveillance video on Youtube showing the woman in a tan jacket purchasing a few items, including a metal "Joy" sign.

As she making her transaction, the woman makes off a with a gold wallet that she snuck under the sign.

The wallet is valued at $75 new, but the couple had marked the price down.

Several residents have recognized the women and have said the same thing has happened to them. The couple did not file a police report.
