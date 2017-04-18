Today's Top Stories
BREAKING NEWS
NEWS
Fresno Police Chief hold press conference on triple homicide in Fresno
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1888881" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Full press conference with Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer (KFSN)
Chief Jerry Dyer said 16 rounds were fired and three people were killed in less that a minute in Central Fresno.
KFSN
Tuesday, April 18, 2017 02:30PM
MORE | 3 killed in 'random act of violence,' Fresno Police Chief says
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWS
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno