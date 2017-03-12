NEWS

Girl, 3, dies after fire blamed on recharging hoverboard

EMBED </>More News Videos

A 3-year-old girl from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, died today, following a Friday night fire that officials say was ignited by a hoverboard that was recharging. (WPVI)

HARRISBURG, Pa. --
A fire that killed a toddler and critically injured two others, and also led to the death of responding fire official, appears to have been sparked by a recharging hoverboard, authorities said.

Fire officials in Harrisburg said one victim jumped from a second-floor porch roof to escape the blaze, which was reported shortly before 8 p.m. Friday. Two other females were rescued by ladder from the ground, as was a man.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 3-year-old Ashanti Hughes was pronounced dead just after 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest. Two girls remain hospitalized in critical condition. The man and another occupant of the home, a teenage male, were treated and released.

Fire Lt. Dennis DeVoe, a 21-year veteran, was on his way to the station to pick up his gear before heading to the scene when his vehicle was hit in an intersection, Fire Chief Brian Enterline said.

The driver of the other vehicle, which was reported stolen, was arrested on aggravated assault and other counts, officials said.

The fire was ruled accidental and attributed to a hoverboard plugged in to recharge on the first floor, where family members were also present, Enterline said.

"They heard some sizzling and crackling in the hoverboard and shortly thereafter, it exploded in flames," he said.

Enterline called the devices "notorious for starting fires" and urged people not to use them in what he called "knockoff brands" not deemed safe by UL, formerly Underwriters Laboratories.

"We've seen too many fires and too many fire fatalities as a result of these hoverboards," he said.

Many of the firefighters battling the blaze had just come from the funeral of a retired firefighter who died of cancer, he said.

------
Related Topics:
newspennsylvania newshoverboardhouse fireHarrisburg
(Copyright ©2017 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Democrat: Trump 'enthusiastic' about call for Medicare to negotiate drug prices
Trump budget chief: President is focused on health care, not insurance coverage
Republican senator: GOP risks losing House majority if health bill approved
Outrage after man appears to desecrate 'Fearless Girl' statue
More News
Top Stories
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
Head-on crash near Hanford leaves one dead
Authorities investigating double homicide in Orange Cove
Police searching for driver in hit-in-run crash in Southeast Fresno
Show More
Cop tells man it's against the law to record him (it isn't)
Admins of Facebook page working with local leaders to reduce crime in the Tower District
Major road to Yosemite nearly ready to reopen after weeks of construction
Judge hands Fresno man 22-year prison sentence for kidnapping, beating girlfriend
Suspect shot after chase, gunfight with authorities in Merced County
More News
Top Video
Authorities still searching for suspects in Orange Cove double homicide
St. Helen's Catholic school in Fresno to close after 60 years
Four teens arrested after string of robberies across Hanford, Lemoore
Fresno man connected to death of 9-year-old Janessa Ramirez arrested
More Video