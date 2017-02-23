NEWS

Homeowner shot by robbery suspect in Exeter

Exeter Police say they are looking for two suspects after a man was shot in his home during a home invasion burglary attempt. (KFSN)

Police say the home invasion burglary attempt happened at around 4:30 this morning. They say two men wearing masks somehow made their way into this home and started rummaging around, but it wasn't long before they were confronted by the two homeowners, who had woken up.

Police then say there was a struggle, and that's when one of the suspects shot the male homeowner.

Police say that's when the two suspects ran away. Police described the suspects as at least six feet tall and wearing masks.

As for the homeowners, police say they're fairly new to this neighborhood.

They also say they are very early in this investigation, so we will continue to bring you updates as we receive them.
