MADERA COUNTY

Investigation continues after human remains found near Chukchansi casino

A construction site near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino remains roped off by police tape and work on a new fueling station has been temporarily shutdown after a male leg bone fragment was discovered. (KFSN)

By
MADERA COUNTY (KFSN) --
A construction site near Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino remains roped off by police tape and work on a new fueling station has been temporarily shut down after a male leg bone fragment was discovered earlier this week.

"Actually the bone was found in an area where they haven't disturbed the earth yet, so either it was very close to the surface and the rain brought it to the surface or somehow it's been recently deposited there," Madera County Sheriff Jay Varney said.

Cadaver dogs were brought in Friday to help with the investigation as the sheriff's office continues to try and piece this puzzle together.

"They'll probably be out there throughout the weekend, and it'll be more than one team," Varney said. "With cadaver dogs, you have dogs that are trained to find people who were recently deceased and find remains that have been out there for much longer."

Work on the land, owned by the Picayune Rancheria of Chukchansi Indians, will remain on hold while authorities investigate the case as a possible homicide and search for other human remains.

"Certainly, we would like to find additional evidence so we can begin to bring some kind of closure to whoever is missing this person that this bone belongs to," Varney said. "When you only have one bone fragment, it's pretty difficult to come to some concrete conclusions."

Investigators are expected to work the scene through the weekend.
