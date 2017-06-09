KINGS COUNTY

Lemoore police arrest stabbing suspects moments after resident reports suspicious person at door

Action News spoke with a woman who said and a little before 2:00 a.m. a few weeks ago her phone and iPad received a notification from her Ring video doorbell. (KFSN)

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Action News spoke with a woman who has chosen to be anonymous. She lives in Lemoore, and a little before 2:00 a.m. a few weeks ago, she was about to go to bed, when her phone and iPad received a notification from her Ring video doorbell.

The device allows a homeowner to see who is at their door, when somebody rings it, or if that person is in the motion zone.

"And I got a signal of a motion at my front door, then I heard the rattling too, so immediately I looked at my device and I see this creep going through my mailbox," she said.

There was nothing there, so the person moved on. But she called 911, and says Lemoore police officers were there within minutes.

"Just the fact that he was right there at my front door at that hour, it was very, very disturbing," she said.

Shortly after leaving her house, officers heard a disturbance down the street. Specifically, they heard someone saying, "You wanna get stabbed?"

They then saw a fight involving several people in front of a house.

"The officer ran to that location, located one victim and saw multiple subjects running into a house in the 100 block of Skaggs Street," said Lemoore Police Commander Michael Kendall.

The victim had stab wounds to his face and upper body, but survived. The suspects wouldn't come out of the house, so officers got a search warrant and eventually arrested four people for the attempted homicide, all Bulldog gang members from Coalinga-- one was a teen.

Commander Kendall says had the homeowner not called police, they may have never found the stabbing suspects.

"We encourage all of our citizens to call Lemoore Police department regardless of what their call for service is," he said. "We will respond."

"(The) suspicious subject in the area, that's what they were able to go on and that took it all to fruition where they are right now," she said.

For the homeowner, it was an all-around upsetting situation from the start. But it ended with the adult stabbing suspects in jail, where they're being held on $580,000 bail.
