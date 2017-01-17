CALIFORNIA

Los Angeles area family searching for stolen husky
EMBED </>More News Videos

A Los Feliz family is desperately searching for their beloved husky Beastie, who was stolen off the street as he was being walked in December. (KABC)

By
LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES --
It's been a month since Aliethia D'Angelo's beloved husky Beastie was stolen.

Her 20-year-old son was walking Beastie and their other husky around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in their Los Feliz neighborhood when a woman approached.

She asked him if she could pet the dog. He said no and kept walking.

Suddenly, a man accosted him as the woman unclipped Beastie from his leash, and dragged him to her car.

"The man holds him back and laughs in his face and says, 'Well it's her dog now,'" D'Angelo said.

Her son immediately called 911. While detectives have followed several leads, D'Angelo and her family remain distraught about the missing member of their family.

Beastie the husky was stolen as he was being walked on the street in Los Feliz on Dec. 15, 2016.



Beastie is a black-and-white husky with blue eyes. He has a white tuft of fur along his black back and is very vocal.

He is also prone to bad ear infections.

"If you have him, take him to a vet," D'Angelo said. "But we really want him back. He's not just a wallet or phone - he's family."

D'Angelo is offering a reward. She asks anyone with information to call 310-497-1543

She has also set up a Facebook page to help find Beastie.
Related Topics:
newsdogs stolendogLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
SoCal man creates dating site for Donald Trump fans
Zebra found dead, skinned near California's Hearst Castle
Bought milk since 2003? California among 15 states involved in milk lawsuit refund
Lifesaving idea for new law? New age restrictions proposed for CA drivers
More california
NEWS
Heavy Hitters Fund Trump's Grand Production
Trump's Cabinet Pick Supports Scrapping Obama's Arctic Drilling Ban
More Than 50 Democratic Congress Members Planning to Skip Inauguration
White House Press Secretary Suggests Putin Taking Cues From Trump Team
More News
Top Stories
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Resident at Northeast Fresno health center diagnosed with Legionnaire's Disease
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Friend of man hit and killed in Northeast Fresno trying to cope with loss
President Barack Obama commutes sentence of Chelsea Manning
Local lawmakers talk about upcoming inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump
Show More
Police: Fugitive wanted in Orlando officer's fatal shooting captured
Brand-new, specialized medical team rescues Fresno woman from death
Family mourns Visalia man killed in hit-and-run crash
Man posed as Justin Bieber online to extort nude photos from 9-year-old, police say
Porterville High School coach arrested for soliciting a minor
More News
Top Video
News Minute: 01/17/17
Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face in Southwest Fresno
Los Banos little league team trying to raise money after fire destroys trailer with equipment in it
Tulare County Sheriff says parents protected teenage son by reporting inappropriate social media relationship
More Video