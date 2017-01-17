Los Angeles area family searching for stolen husky

LOS FELIZ, LOS ANGELES --It's been a month since Aliethia D'Angelo's beloved husky Beastie was stolen.
Her 20-year-old son was walking Beastie and their other husky around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 15 in their Los Feliz neighborhood when a woman approached.
She asked him if she could pet the dog. He said no and kept walking.
Suddenly, a man accosted him as the woman unclipped Beastie from his leash, and dragged him to her car.
"The man holds him back and laughs in his face and says, 'Well it's her dog now,'" D'Angelo said.
Her son immediately called 911. While detectives have followed several leads, D'Angelo and her family remain distraught about the missing member of their family.
Beastie is a black-and-white husky with blue eyes. He has a white tuft of fur along his black back and is very vocal.
He is also prone to bad ear infections.
"If you have him, take him to a vet," D'Angelo said. "But we really want him back. He's not just a wallet or phone - he's family."
D'Angelo is offering a reward. She asks anyone with information to call 310-497-1543
She has also set up a Facebook page to help find Beastie.