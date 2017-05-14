TULARE COUNTY

Man arrested after passenger dies during suspected DUI crash in Tulare County

Police say suspect Jesus Suazo was driving when he drifted off Highway 99, hit a fence and crashed into several pieces of farm equipment, killing his passenger. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man is in custody following a deadly DUI crash in Tulare County.

The crash happened overnight Saturday on Highway 99 and Avenue 200. Police say Jesus Suazo was driving when he drifted off the roadway, hit a fence and crashed into several pieces of farm equipment.

The female passenger was ejected from the car while Suazo ran from the scene.

He was captured a short time later.

The passenger died on scene and police believe Suazo was under the influence at the time of the crash.

He's now facing charges in the crash.
