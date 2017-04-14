FRESNO

Man found dead in Central Fresno Apartment Fire

The Fresno Fire Department said that one man has died at an apartment fire on Diana Street in the area of Abby and Belmont. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police are investigating a 'trail of blood' near the deadly apartment fire.

Two separate investigations underway. One is to determine the cause of this fire that killed one man. The other a police investigation after firefighters found a trail of blood along Diana Street. Both teams are trying to determine whether the blood is related to the incident.

Just after 6 a.m. on Friday, firefighters were called to the Casa Diana apartments after a neighbor reported seeing smoke. There they found a unit fully engulfed in flames and a dead man inside.

"There was a deceased person inside. It was a black male adult in his 30s. He was inside, it looks like he was overcome by the smoke inhalation. There was a fire that was set inside. He was inside, the apartment was locked, so forced entry had to be made. This is just being... investigated as a suspicious death because of the blood outside on the sidewalk." said Lt. Mark Hudson, Fresno Police Department.

Police said they don't believe there was criminal activity involoved, but they are waiting on the coroner's report to be sure.

Firefighters were able to successfully knock down the blaze and keep it contained to the one unit. There is only minor damage to the adjacent apartment. Fire investigators say there is roughly $80,000 in damages.

Tenants were evacuated as a precaution but will be back in shortly.
