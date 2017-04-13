FRESNO

Man in Sacramento seen in viral video of officer beating has connection to Fresno

Nandi Cain Jr. was caught on camera walking away from police after allegedly jaywalking. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The viral video of an officer beating a man in Sacramento is gaining national attention. Nandi Cain Jr. was caught on camera walking away from police after allegedly jaywalking.

Video shows Cain ignoring the officer's commands to stop and then challenging the officer to a fight before he was punched.

Cain was initially arrested for resisting arrest in Sacramento but those charges were later dropped and the department called the officer's use of force disturbing. But Action News has found that Cain had a history of resisting arrest back in Fresno.

In 2012 officers say Cain was caught attempting to break into Don Pepe's near Fresno State. An arrest report accuses him of fighting and threatening to head-butt officers while he was in handcuffs.

Police were also told Cain was armed with a knife and when the held him at gunpoint he refused to follow commands.

The Sacramento Police Department said it's launching a formal investigation and the officer who punched Cain is on administrative leave.
