Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian on Shaw Avenue near Valentine Avenue Friday morning. Police say the 26-year-old man was at the median, crossing the road, when he was hit by a driver under the influence.The driver, 28-year-old Brokton Bakman, was arrested for felony DUI.Westbound Shaw is was closed for several hours overnight, but has since reopened.