MERCED

Man shot dead at Merced Apartment complex

Officers found the man in his 30s at the bottom of a stairway leading up to his apartment on San Mateo near Buena Vista in the northern part of town. (KFSN)

Merced Police are looking for the shooter who killed a father right in front of his kids overnight Saturday.

Officers found the man in his 30s at the bottom of a stairway leading up to his apartment on San Mateo near Buena Vista in the northern part of town.

Witnesses say the victim had an argument with a group of about five suspects.

A neighbor made sure the victim's kids went into his apartment not long before one of the suspects pulled a gun and shot several times.

Police are following up on leads this morning and hoping for tips.
