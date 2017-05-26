One killed, two injured in HWY 99 crash in Downtown Fresno

One person was killed after a car swerved across lanes of traffic before crashing into the Fresno Street freeway bridge abutment.The CHP says an elderly woman was driving when she ran into the bridge abutment on Highway 99 at Fresno Street. The passenger in the front seat of the vehicle was killed and a 7-year-old boy was pinned in the back seat.The elderly woman suffered major injuries in the crash. The child in the back seat did not suffer any visible injuries, however, he said he was in a lot of pain so he was taken to the hospital to get checked out.At this time, it is unclear what caused the car to crash.