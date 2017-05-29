FRESNO

One person dead after house fire in Central Fresno

According to Fresno fire officials, one person is dead after a house fire near McKinley and Van Ness in Central Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
According to Fresno fire officials, one person is dead after a house fire near McKinley and Van Ness in Central Fresno.

The flames are out but crews are continuing efforts to extinguish hot spot inside the home. When firefighters first arrived they said neighbors were actually using water hoses to put the fire out.

The fire broke out at a little bit before 3 o'clock, about 7 engines were on scene. Fresno fire says when they initially arrived there were no visible flames-- just smoke billowing from the home. After going inside they spotted where the fire and worked to extinguish.

At this time the fire department is not releasing specific details surrounding the person inside who died.



"The person was found in the interior of the structure, the details on where they were found and there condition is still under investigation," said Brian Price, Fresno Fire Battalion Chief.

Because of how hot it is American Ambulance were also on scene to be support for the firefighters.

At this time the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
