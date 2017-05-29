One person killed, one injured in Northeast Fresno motorcycle crash

Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Northeast Fresno. It happened just before 10 Monday morning on Friant and Copper.Investigators said the two bikers were headed north on Friant at a high rate of speed and they ran into a car as it was making a left turn. Both riders were rushed to the hospital.One of the risers suffered major injuries and the other has died.Officers said the driver of the car has minor to moderate injuries.No word yet on who is at fault and CHP officers said they are searching for witnesses.