FRESNO

Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley
EMBED </>More News Videos

122816-kfsn-530am-earthquakes-vid (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's been an active morning for Valley residents as many felt, and reported, a series of violent earthquakes.

They shook the earth hard enough for agencies like Fresno County Fire to go into their "earthquake procedure." All trucks and equipment were moved out of buildings and the structures were checked for damage. No damage was found, but several people were alarmed.


Two earthquakes were reported after midnight, and one after 1 a.m. The USGS said the first two registered a 5.7 and the third was a 5.6. They were all shallow quakes centered near of Hawthorne, Nevada. They were followed by several smaller after shocks.

No damages have been reported, but we received numerous calls and thousands of people visited our website and social media sites.

Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.
Related Topics:
newsearthquakefresnoFresno
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno soldier surprises siblings at Northwest Fresno restaurant
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
More fresno
NEWS
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Authorities Detain Tunisian Man Suspected of Helping Alleged Berlin Attacker
Russian officials admit to 'institutional conspiracy' in doping of hundreds of Olympic athletes
Trump Takes Credit for Bump in Consumer Confidence
More News
Top Stories
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Raiders Derek Carr out of surgery, says it "couldn't have gone better"
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Investigation continues into plane crash that killed 2 friends at Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
'Star Wars' Actress Carrie Fisher Dies at 60
Family and friends send a message after a 21-year-old hit and killed by a car in Merced
Show More
Hanford police looking for credit card cloning suspects
Fresno County Deputies arrest woman they believe was one of 2 criminals behind holiday heist
Four people displaced after house fire in Madera
Two friends dead after plane crashes near Sierra Sky Park in Northwest Fresno
Woman drove drunk, gave sippy cup of wine to child
More News
Top Video
Meth, gun found in car outside Sanger Walmart during bomb threat
Best friend of pilot killed in Northwest Fresno plane crash mourning loss, recalls 2002 plane crash
Clovis High student grieving after the loss of 4 family members in 9 months
Fresno soldier surprises siblings at Northwest Fresno restaurant
More Video