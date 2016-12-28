Overnight earthquakes in Nevada shake the Valley

6:05am-Nine #earthquakes were reported in the last hour around the same spot where a M5.7 EQ hit earlier this AM. pic.twitter.com/cjWIw1rr9F — Alena Lee (@AlenaABC30) December 28, 2016

It's been an active morning for Valley residents as many felt, and reported, a series of violent earthquakes.They shook the earth hard enough for agencies like Fresno County Fire to go into their "earthquake procedure." All trucks and equipment were moved out of buildings and the structures were checked for damage. No damage was found, but several people were alarmed.Two earthquakes were reported after midnight, and one after 1 a.m. The USGS said the first two registered a 5.7 and the third was a 5.6. They were all shallow quakes centered near of Hawthorne, Nevada. They were followed by several smaller after shocks.No damages have been reported, but we received numerous calls and thousands of people visited our website and social media sites.