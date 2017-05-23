MERCED COUNTY

Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene

EMBED </>More Videos

Video courtesy of Metta Xiong (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Caltrans said Southbound Highway 99 has reopened after a tanker truck overturned, causing a large fire on Applegate Road near the freeway. The southbound Applegate exit remains closed.

EMBED More News Videos

Video courtesy of Guy Vesco


According to a Cal Fire official, a tanker truck ran off Highway 99, crashed, and exploded into flames. CHP said the driver of the tanker died at the scene.


Action News has a crew on the way and we will update this story as more information becomes available.
Related Topics:
newsfiremerced countyAtwater
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MERCED COUNTY
Cal Fire crews train in anticipation of busy fire season
Livingston becomes first Central Valley "sanctuary city"
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Atwater prison failed to notify authorities of missing inmate for hours, sheriff says
More merced county
NEWS
UK threat level raised to critical from severe, prime minister says
Dad says seeing daughter after Manchester concert was 'like she was born again'
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts
DHS official: No plans to change security measures after Manchester attack
Trump asked NSA director to knock down FBI's Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
California League Announces 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Islamic State claims concert bombing; children among 22 dead
Actor Roger Moore, known for role as James Bond, dies at 89
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Show More
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
Construction ramps up on Manchester Center renovation
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
New parking structure a major part of multi-million Fresno City College makeover
More News
Top Video
22 dead, 59 injured after explosion at Ariana Grande concert, UK police say
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
Edison High campus mourns death of valedictorian Neng Thao
More Video