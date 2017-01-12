FRESNO

Parents who lost two little boys begged a judge to send drunk driver to prison for life
EMBED </>More News Videos

In a Fresno courtroom Jose Enriquez pointed to the pictures of his sons and sister in law. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
In a Fresno courtroom Jose Enriquez pointed to the pictures of his sons and sister in law. His 10-year-old son Lisandro wanted to be a Highway Patrol Officer and his seven-year-old son Danny talked about being a fireman.

But all those dreams ended in June of 2014 on Highway 180 near Mendota.

Rien Ban was driving a borrowed Mercedes SUV, when he slammed into a family in a Kia.

Belkys Quezada died, along with her nephews. Suyapa Rodriguez was in the Kia that day, but survived; her sons and sister did not.

"He also took mine, even though I am alive. Every moment I think of my children and my sister. Sometimes I cannot sleep, thinking about them," said Rodriguez.

Ban did not speak, but his attorney told the judge he had a very rough upbringing in a Cambodian refugee camp. She said at just four-years-old he was forced to dig canals.

"He remembers the first time that he drank alcohol was in these camps. He was about nine or 10-years-old," said Marina Pincus, Ban's attorney.

The judge said the evidence presented during the trial and jury's decision made it clear, Ban's actions were murder.

"It's no different than if you had picked up a gun and walked up to that car and shot," said Hon. Jonathan Conklin, Fresno County Superior Court.

Ban was given 15 years for each of the four victims totaling 60 years to life. But before handing down the sentence, judge Conklin reminded Ban of the truly innocent victims whose lives were lost.

"Those two boys in that backseat, they died in their chairs. And the sister of the driver in that car did the same."

Ban had no visible reaction; his attorney asked for 30 years.

A passenger riding in the Mercedes also died.
Related Topics:
newsdrunk drivingfresnotrialFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
What you can do to bring your landscaping back to life after the storm
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
More fresno
NEWS
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Amazon Pulls Flag Doormats After Complaints From India
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
More News
Top Stories
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Child killed after being accidentally shot by sibling in Chowchilla
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
More than 40 percent of California out of drought, officials say
Highways 140 and 120 into Yosemite closed due to snow and rockfall
Man killed after hitting several vehicles, crashing into light pole during deputy chase
Show More
Chargers announce they're moving to Los Angeles
Runoff from rain and melting snow causing road washouts in mountain areas
Fresno Co. sheriff's deputies hoping to hit the jackpot looking for 3 suspects who stole lottery scratchers
Fresno PD arrest suspects after chase shuts down HWY 180
Costly coverup for hit and run driver who killed Fresno Army vet
More News
Top Video
Fire destroys Squaw Valley trailer where a sexual predator had contracted to live
MAP: Widespread flooding reported on the east side of Fresno and Clovis
Merced County officials keeping an eye on the storm as they deal with flooding
Storm winds down in Central California, but still going
More Video