Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Fresno police are investigating a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car. The CHP, who is assisting at the scene, says it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on the southeast corner of Olive and Marks.
Police say the incident appears to be a hit and run.
Olive at Marks shut down in west Central Fresno for fatal ax. Bicyclist was hit & killed just after 4am. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/B1EEFf9UdM— Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 3, 2017
The intersection is closed right now while police investigate the scene.
