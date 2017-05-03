Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say

Olive at Marks shut down in west Central Fresno for fatal ax. Bicyclist was hit & killed just after 4am. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/B1EEFf9UdM — Vanessa Vasconcelos (@VanessaABC30) May 3, 2017

Fresno police are investigating a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car. The CHP, who is assisting at the scene, says it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on the southeast corner of Olive and Marks.Police say the incident appears to be a hit and run.The intersection is closed right now while police investigate the scene.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.