FRESNO COUNTY

Person on bicycle killed in Fresno County hit and run, police say

A person on a bike was hit and killed by a vehicle on the corner of Olive and Marks avenues in Fresno County, according to CHP. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno police are investigating a bicyclist was hit and killed by a car. The CHP, who is assisting at the scene, says it happened shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday morning on the southeast corner of Olive and Marks.



Police say the incident appears to be a hit and run.

The intersection is closed right now while police investigate the scene.

