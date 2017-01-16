NEWS

PHOTOS: Cargo plane crash kills dozens in Kyrgyzstan

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Kyrgyz Emergency Ministry officials work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. (Vladimir Voronin&#47;AP Photo)</span></div>
A cargo plane crashed into a village in Kyrgyzstan on Monday, killing dozens.

The Boeing 747 cargo plane destroyed 15 homes when it crashed into the village of Dacha Su near Manas International Airport. Four people on the plane were killed and dozens on the ground. Death toll reports ranged from 31 to 37 people, from the presidential press office and emergency officials, respectively.

Authorities said they believe the crash was caused by pilot error.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newsplane crashu.s. & worldphotos
Load Comments
NEWS
Animal Rights Groups, Stars React to Ringling Bros. Closure
Cargo Plane Crashes in Kyrgyzstan, Killing 33
Humanitarian Officials Warn of Repeating Syria 'Tragedies' in 2017
At Least 22 Democratic Congress Members Plan to Skip Inauguration
More News
Top Stories
Thieves steal thousands of dollars worth of equipment from Selma youth wrestling club
CHP searching for driver who fled scene of deadly crash near Lindsay
Fresno Police pursue stolen car in high-speed chase across city
Merced County mounted patrol heads to Washington DC for inauguration
Police warning Hanford residents after high-tech skimming device found at gas station
Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
Police investigating robbery at Madera hotel
Show More
Ringling Bros. Circus to close after 146 years
Man and 16-year-old hospitalized after shooting in Orosi
Fire causes $90,000 of damage to Fresno home
Armed robbers steal cash, assault employees at Visalia massage parlor
Basketball game turns into an emotional tribute for teen killed in accident near Oakhurst
More News
Photos
Major storm moves through Central California
2017 Golden Globes red carpet fashion
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have passed away recently
More Photos