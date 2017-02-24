TULARE COUNTY

Police say 22-year-old Visalia man stabbed to death walking home from work

Flowers have been placed near Bridge Street and Houston Avenue, with a card that reads, "J-Forever in our hearts." (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police in Visalia are putting a face to a name, with the hopes that someone may say something about a homicide that happened last week. Flowers have been placed near Bridge Street and Houston Avenue, with a card that reads, "J-Forever in our hearts."

J is for Jasper Miller, who Visalia Police say was robbed and stabbed to death in the area during the early morning hours of February 17th.

"We want to give justice to the victim and closure to the family," said Visalia Police Sgt. Damon Maurice.

A week after he was killed, police are pleading for anyone with information about the crime, which they believe was random, to say something. They say Miller, who was 22, was simply walking home from work when he was confronted by at least one suspect, and stabbed in the upper chest area.

Police say Miller was also robbed of his wallet and California ID card.

"We do know we responded to that general area approximately one hour prior to the homicide call of a fight involving several persons," Maurice said.

Miller worked at X Factor Fitness. The owner tells Action News that Miller had only worked there as a janitor for a short period of time. But she described him as a gentle soul; quiet, but respectful and pleasant.

She said he always turned down offers from staff members to drive him home and instead chose to walk the four miles along Houston Avenue.

"This was a victim minding his own business walking simply from work to home, and we want somebody to come forward and give us some information," Maurice said.

Police say Miller didn't have much family in the area and had been participating in a program that helps during the transition from foster care to adulthood.
