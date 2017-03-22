Police treating deadly hit-and-run in Northeast Fresno as a homicide

Police detectives are now treating Tuesday night's deadly collision as a homicide and have been going door to door along Gettysburg looking for witnesses. A man on a bicycle was run over and killed by a car.Police were called out to an area on Gettysburg between First and Fresno after getting a report of gunshots being fired. They found a victim in the street; he died at the scene, but not from a gunshot."At this point it looks like he was hit by a car, but the circumstances surrounding it are part of the investigation right now. It's a little more complex than a typical traffic collision," said Capt. Michael Reid, Fresno Police.Homicide detectives took part in canvassing the neighborhood, trying to find witnesses to what happened.Detectives found the car that hit the man a few blocks away and are trying to figure out who was driving. They can't say whether the man was hit accidentally or deliberately, but they have been asking a lot of questions."We have identified some people who either witnesses to this thing or actually involved in it," said Reid.The coroner's office is trying to find relatives of the victim, a man in his 30's, and have not released his name.If the man is a victim of a traffic fatality it would be the 17th traffic fatality in the city so far this year-- that compares to six at this time last year. Of the victims 11 were pedestrians, all were hit at night.