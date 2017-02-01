Probation report provides new details in Cecilia Cabrera case

Pictures of Cecilia Cabrera cover the spaces of Raquel Zamora's home in Shafter.They're a way to remember her daughter, but each one is also a reminder the Tulare County mother is still missing after disappearing nearly eight months ago."Something tells me that she's alive," Zamora said. "Sometimes I feel like when I'm praying or when I go to church, something tells me you know, hold on, hold on, have faith."In December, Cabrera's family received the news they didn't want to hear, that her husband, Francisco Valdivia, had been arrested for murdering her, and setting fire to her car. His significant other, Rosalina Lopez was also arrested for being an accessory to murder after the fact."He didn't seem an evil person like that, but you just never know," said Cecilia's sister-in-law Christina Cabrera."I see them and I just feel like jumping over the seat and telling them please, that I'll forgive them, whatever they did, but just to give my daughter back or say what they did or where she's at," Zamora said.A probation report for Lopez provides new information about communication between Validvia and Lopez during the early morning hours of June 9th, after Valdivia and Cabrera were seen leaving Tachi Palace together, and shortly before police found Cabrera's car on fire next to an orchard in Traver.The report says that Valdivia allegedly called Lopez between 3 and 3:30, asking her to pick him up by a bridge, telling her some friends had dropped him off there."Mr. Valdivia's phone GPS location indicated he was in the area of Ave 356 and road 28 at 4:13 a.m. during the night of the incident, which was less than a mile from where the victim's vehicle was found burned," the report says.The report also reveals what Cabrera's family already knew -- she was trying to leave Valdivia.Cabrera's mother says Lopez knew about her daughter, and threatened her through text messages."During the course of the investigation, numerous witnesses were contacted, who confirmed the victim was in a tumultuous relationship with Mr. Valdivia and made numerous statements that she wished to terminate the relationship.""I still have the hope she's out there, and if at the end, it does come down to where she was murdered, (we'll) be able to put her to rest," Cecilia's sister Sandra Gutierrez said. "But I still have that full hope that she's out there somewhere."Valdivia and Lopez will be back in court on February 10th for a preliminary hearing setting.Cabrera's family hopes at least one of them eventually talks, so they can see Cecilia in person again.