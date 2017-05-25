MADERA COUNTY

Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
Fresno Police and the California Highway Patrol just ended a high-speed chase near Highway 99 and Avenue 17 near Madera. According to Fresno Police, they were chasing a robbery suspect who is now in custody.



The suspect was wanted for a violent armed robbery at a Metro PCS Store in Fresno last week.

Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.
