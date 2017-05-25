Robbery suspect in custody after high-speed chase on Highway 99

#BREAKING: @FresnoPolice confirm they have Metro PCS suspect in custody. He's wanted for at least 4 robberies across two counties. pic.twitter.com/dWHg9RsYnr — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) May 26, 2017

Fresno Police and the California Highway Patrol just ended a high-speed chase near Highway 99 and Avenue 17 near Madera. According to Fresno Police, they were chasing a robbery suspect who is now in custody.The suspect was wanted for a violent armed robbery at a Metro PCS Store in Fresno last week.Stay with Action News for more on this developing story.