Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County following water release from Bass Lake

(ABC30 Breaking News)

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for residents in the North Fork area.

Residents in the following areas should be aware of rising waters and be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice, the sheriff says.

-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200
-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222
-Manzanita Lake Drive
-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and of a mile west of Road 274
-Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274
-Road 228
-Wah-up Way

-Kunigib Way
-Amber Lane
-Weatherly Lane
-Willow Creek Drive
-Church Street

