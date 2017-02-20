Sheriff issues pre-evacuation advisory in Madera County following water release from Bass Lake

The Madera County Sheriff's Office has issued a pre-evacuation warning for residents in the North Fork area.Residents in the following areas should be aware of rising waters and be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice, the sheriff says.-Road 222 between Railroad Grade Road and Road 200-Road 226 between Keller Road and Road 222-Manzanita Lake Drive-Old Central Camp Road between Road 222 and of a mile west of Road 274-Road 225 between Road 222 and Road 274-Road 228-Wah-up Way-Kunigib Way-Amber Lane-Weatherly Lane-Willow Creek Drive-Church StreetStay with ABC30 Action News for updated information on this developing story.