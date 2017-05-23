Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County

Tulare County deputies recovered a body from a lagoon Tuesday afternoon. They said the victim likely drowned.The pond is located near Avenue 384 and Road 60 and is a popular recreational area.Witnesses who spotted the body told detectives they saw the man there a few days ago drinking alone, but no one reported him missing. Detectives said they don't suspect any foul play."You always got to be careful with the water, especially when alcohol has been in play it's just a bad choice," said Sgt. Vic Bonilla, Tulare County Sheriff's Department.Detectives said the man was in the water for at least two days.The county has had at least five drowning's so far this year.