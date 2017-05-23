TULARE COUNTY

Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County

EMBED </>More Videos

Tulare County deputies recovered a body from a lagoon Tuesday afternoon. They said the victim likely drowned. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY (KFSN) --
Tulare County deputies recovered a body from a lagoon Tuesday afternoon. They said the victim likely drowned.

The pond is located near Avenue 384 and Road 60 and is a popular recreational area.

Witnesses who spotted the body told detectives they saw the man there a few days ago drinking alone, but no one reported him missing. Detectives said they don't suspect any foul play.

"You always got to be careful with the water, especially when alcohol has been in play it's just a bad choice," said Sgt. Vic Bonilla, Tulare County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives said the man was in the water for at least two days.

The county has had at least five drowning's so far this year.
Related Topics:
newstulare countybody founddrowning
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Porterville-area schools preparing for hot finish to school year
Visalia police arrest man for burglary at elementary school
Man files lawsuit against Visalia car dealership, alleging fraud
More tulare county
NEWS
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
DHS official: No plans to change security measures after Manchester attack
Michael Flynn risks being held in contempt of Congress
More News
Top Stories
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Keith Foster found guilty on 2 counts
Massive fire in Atwater may cause long term problems for city
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
First victims identified in Manchester concert bombing
California League Announces 2017 Baseball Hall of Fame Inductees
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Show More
Islamic State claims concert bombing; children among 22 dead
Actor Roger Moore, known for role as James Bond, dies at 89
Valley swimmers cool off cautiously after San Joaquin River drowning
Authorities searching for culprits suspected of multiple armed robberies in Caruthers
Over 700K foreigners overstayed their visas in 2016: DHS
More News
Top Video
Overturned tanker causes massive fire in Atwater, driver dies at the scene
Fresno mayor unveils a new city budget promoting growth, development, and saving
Expert gives tips on how to stay cool in the Valley heat without burning up your wallet
Local expert gives tips on what we should know before hitting the road in hot weather
More Video