NEWS

Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles

(ABC30 Breaking News)

Two people are dead and several others injured after a crash involving roughly 30 vehicles on Interstate 5.

The crash was reported just after 10:40 Saturday morning, on Interstate 5 where it splits from Highway 99.

Upwards of 30 cars and semi-trucks are reported to be involved in the crash, which has shut down Southbound Interstate 5 in the area.

Traffic in the Northbound lanes is reportedly affected as well.

Stay with ABC30 Action News for the latest on this developing story.
Related Topics:
news
(Copyright ©2016 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Happy 2017! See New Year's Eve celebrations around the world
Suspect in Fatal Shooting of Pennsylvania Officer Is Dead: Police
Kellyanne Conway's Husband Under Consideration for Solicitor General
2 Dead, 2 Injured in Shooting Outside Conn. Concert
More News
Top Stories
Fresno woman pleas for responsible New Year's celebrations after nearly being killed by alleged drunk driver
Apartment fire that left a dozen homeless in Fresno highlights the need for insurance
Valley law enforcement stepping up DUI patrols ahead of New Year's Eve
Knott's Berry Farm ride stuck 130 feet in air; passengers rescued
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
2016 ends with above average rainfall totals across Central Valley
Domestic violence related murders rise sharply in Fresno during 2016
Show More
Deputies discover indoor pot grow in Winton after house fire
Doctors warn flu season picking up early across Fresno
Porterville Police to add new K-9 unit, make much-needed renovations thanks to anonymous donation
Husband speaks out about crash on I-5 outside of Fresno that killed his wife day after Christmas
Family sharing story of veteran's suicide to shed light on vets suffering from war-related depression
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
IN MEMORIAM: Celebrities who have recently passed away
Animal Compassion Team - Pets of the Week
PHOTOS: Truck plows into Berlin Christmas market
More Photos