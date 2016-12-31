Southbound I-5 closed near Bakersfield after crash involving dozens of vehicles

Two people are dead and several others injured after a crash involving roughly 30 vehicles on Interstate 5.The crash was reported just after 10:40 Saturday morning, on Interstate 5 where it splits from Highway 99.Upwards of 30 cars and semi-trucks are reported to be involved in the crash, which has shut down Southbound Interstate 5 in the area.Traffic in the Northbound lanes is reportedly affected as well.Stay with ABC30 Action News for the latest on this developing story.