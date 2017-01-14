CLOVIS

Suspect leads Clovis police on wild chase after allegedly shoplifting from Walmart
He didn't stop and eventually led officers on a high-speed chase on Highway 168 before exiting on Shields Avenue and crashing in the median. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One man is in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing from a Clovis Walmart and leading police on a high-speed chase.

It started around 5:30 p.m. when police say they tried pulling the man over. He didn't stop and eventually led officers on a high-speed chase on Highway 168 before exiting on Shields Avenue and crashing into the median.

That when he got out of the car and ran into someone's home to hide. With the help of neighbors, police were able to find the man and take him into custody.

A woman was also in the suspect's car and was taken to the hospital for treatment. It's still unclear whether she was involved in the burglary.
