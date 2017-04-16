NEWS

Teenage murder suspect dies after being shot by Fresno Police, family says

A 16-year-old boy shot by a Fresno Police Officer has died, his family tells Action News.

Family members identify the boy as Isaiah Murrieta. Police say he was a suspect in the murder of 19-year-old Eugenio Ybarra.

Detectives tracked down Murrieta yesterday as he was leaving his home. They say he ran from them and jumped into the backyard of a daycare, and that's when an officer fired a single shot and hit him.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer says the teen was hit in the upper torso as he was reaching towards his front right pocket.

However, family members claim Murrieta was unarmed and shot in the back of the head while trying to run away.

Stay with ABC30 Action News for the latest on this developing story.
