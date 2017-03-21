The Lockhart Police Department said a female teacher at Lockhart High School has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.Police said Sarah Fowlkes, a high school science teacher, was "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old at the school.According to Lockhart ISD, district officials were told of the report on Friday, March 10 and police immediately began an investigation.According to a district press release, police determined that a male student had been in contact with Fowlkes in person and by message.A warrant was issued for Fowlkes' arrest on Monday and authorities said she turned herself in.The superintendent emailed LHS parents notifying them of the arrest and the immediate suspension of Fowlkes:Fowlkes had been with the Lockhart Independent School District since Oct. 2014.