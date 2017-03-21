LOCKHART, Texas --The Lockhart Police Department said a female teacher at Lockhart High School has been charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a male student.
Police said Sarah Fowlkes, a high school science teacher, was "engaged in sexual contact" with a 17-year-old at the school.
According to Lockhart ISD, district officials were told of the report on Friday, March 10 and police immediately began an investigation.
According to a district press release, police determined that a male student had been in contact with Fowlkes in person and by message.
A warrant was issued for Fowlkes' arrest on Monday and authorities said she turned herself in.
The superintendent emailed LHS parents notifying them of the arrest and the immediate suspension of Fowlkes:
Dear LHS Parents and Guardians,
I am writing to you with very upsetting news. Today, local law enforcement arrested Sarah Fowlkes, a teacher at LHS, for an improper relationship with a student.
On the afternoon of Friday, March 10th, the LHS administration received a concerning report. The principal notified district administration, and we immediately contacted law enforcement and Child Protective Services for investigation.
Fowlkes will not return to the school district. The district is sending notice of the conduct to the State Board for Educator Certification.
Every day, you trust your children to our care, and it is a responsibility we do not take lightly. As a parent of a Lockhart ISD student, I join you in feeling anger and disappointment in what happened. As an administrator, I will always take swift action against anyone who would violate the sacred trust between students and educators.
Please take time to speak to your child about what has happened. If any student or parent has information about this situation, please contact the Lockhart Police Department at 512-398-4401.
The campus will have counselors available to meet with any student who needs or wants support. In the meantime, if you have any concerns, please do not hesitate to contact me at susan.bohn@lockhart.txed.net. I will be checking emails and will follow up with you as soon as possible.
Fowlkes had been with the Lockhart Independent School District since Oct. 2014.
