Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
BREAKING NEWS
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
Body of missing CSU Bakersfield woman found in the Tule River
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
NEWS
Today's Top Stories
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1919683" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Top stories for Wednesday, April 26, 2017 (KFSN)
Wednesday, April 26, 2017 09:58AM
Related Topics:
news
digital video
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Trump slams 'massive federal land grab' and calls for review of national monuments
US military begins installing missile defenses in S. Korea
Explaining the missile defense system US is setting up in S. Korea
Trump suggests he'll take sanctuary cities case to Supreme Court
More News
Top Stories
1 killed after 2 pickup trucks and semi-truck collide on Highway 152
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove
Police looking for man in connection with a theft at a business in East Central Fresno
19-year-old suspect accused of killing 83-year-old woman in Tulare County
Show More
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
Fresno nursing home owner sentenced for stealing thousands from patients trust funds
Valley growers come to the aid of a Fresno farmer in need
Mass held at Fresno church to honor victims of shooting spree and motel shooting
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 injured in Visalia shooting
VIDEO: Copper wire thief strikes again at Central Unified school
Fresno's mayor planning to add more Shot Spotter technology in the city
Man arrested in connection with two murders in Orange Cove
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Safe from Scams
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
uReport
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., KFSN-TV Fresno