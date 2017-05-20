FRESNO

Tow truck workers honor fellow driver killed in Highway 99 accident

The drivers hope to promote awareness of roadside workers and laws that require vehicles to slow down while passing them. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tow truck drivers from all over California are making their way back home after paying their respects to a fellow roadside worker killed on the job.

A procession of tow truck drivers made their way to the memorial for 58-year-old Baudelio Perez, who went by Angelo.

He owned Angelo's Towing and was helping a stranded motorist on Highway 41 and Highway 99 interchange when he was hit and killed.

The driver that killed Angelo did stop and is cooperating with authorities.

The CHP says he did not appear to be impaired and said he did not see the tow truck. Perez leaves behind a wife and three children.
