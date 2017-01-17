TULARE COUNTY

Transit bus in Tulare County bursts into flames after colliding with car, 2 killed
Two people are dead after a traffic collision in Tulare County involving an area transit bus. (KFSN)

TULARE COUNTY
Two people are dead after a traffic collision in Tulare County involving an area transit bus.

CHP officers said a Ford Fiesta was traveling south on Oakmore near Cartmill when it failed to stop for a stop sign. The car crashed into a transit bus causing the car to overturn several times before stopping in someone's front yard.

The bus rolled on its side and erupted in flames.

"The driver of the transit bus was rescued by a citizen who stopped, and the driver of the transit bus received major burns and was transported to CRMC in Fresno," said Sgt. Michael Donnelly, CHP.

No one else was on board the bus at the time.

The female driver of the car and her passenger both died at the scene.

At this point drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
