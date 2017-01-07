Two big rigs involved in fiery crash in Visalia

A big rig driver is recovering after a fiery accident in Visalia early Saturday morning.It happened just after 4 a.m. near Lovers Lane, just south of Noble Avenue.Investigators say 34-year-old Robert Favela was driving when for some reason he drifted on to the right shoulder and hit another big rig parked on the side of the road. Both semi's had major damage and then one of them burst into flames.Favela was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police say alcohol was not in factor in the collision and an investigation is on going.There's no word on whether the rain may have contributed to the crash.