Unease still surrounds Downtown Fresno neighborhood two weeks after shooting spree

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tuesday marked exactly two weeks since the deadly Downtown Fresno shooting spree, and it is a day many of us will never forget after three lives were tragically taken.

For some, prayer is what is helping them - especially those who drive down the road where it happened and walk along its sidewalk. Many find themselves passing the spots that still serve as a reminder of what took place.

The saying "time heals everything" is not always true. At least not in this case, where two weeks just may be too soon.

David Jackson, 58, Mark Gassett, 37, and 34-year-old Zackary Randalls all lost their lives two weeks ago. Juanita Cortez walks by two of their memorials near Catholic Charities every day on her way home.

While the flowers are starting to die, the memory of what happened is very much alive.

"It's real sad," she said. "Every time I pass by here, I pray. I pray for them. I pray for the families, praying for peace for right here."

Munif Alhamidi is doing the same.

"All we can do is just pray, bro," he said. "That's all we can do."

For him, the tragedy is a bit more personal. He runs Monif Market, it is just feet away from where both Gassett and Jackson were gunned down.

"They were regulars," Alhamidi said. "They came every month, cash their checks, good people."

Since the killings, Fresno pastor Phil Skei has been ministering in the streets and working to help those still shaken by what occurred.

"Bringing people together, to grieve together, to mourn together, but also to restore a sense of normalcy and say, 'This is our community,'" Skei said.

He is hoping prayer and faith in our community will create that reality.
