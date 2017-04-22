VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant at SFO

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=1902079" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO.

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they say a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children.Video shows an upset mother who was traveling with two young children. Passengers say the mother was from Argentina and possibly didn't understand when a flight attendant took her stroller.The incident escalated and other passengers jumped to her defense, angry with how she and her kids were allegedly treated by a flight attendant.American Airlines says they have apologized to the woman and they are taking special care of her and her family, upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.