AMERICAN AIRLINES

VIDEO: Passengers defend mother allegedly hit by flight attendant at SFO

EMBED </>More News Videos

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. (KGO-TV)

by ABC7News.com staff
SAN FRANCISCO --
American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO. Passengers came to a mother's defense after they say a flight attendant violently grabbed her stroller -- hitting her and just missing one of her children.

VIDEO: Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight

Video shows an upset mother who was traveling with two young children. Passengers say the mother was from Argentina and possibly didn't understand when a flight attendant took her stroller.

The incident escalated and other passengers jumped to her defense, angry with how she and her kids were allegedly treated by a flight attendant.

American Airlines says they have apologized to the woman and they are taking special care of her and her family, upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

FULL VIDEO: Passengers defend woman allegedly hit on SFO American Airlines flight
EMBED More News Videos

American Airlines is taking swift action after a video surfaced of a fight on board one of their planes out of SFO.

American Airlines released this statement to ABC7News:
We have seen the video and have already started an investigation to obtain the facts. What we see on this video does not reflect our values or how we care for our customers. We are deeply sorry for the pain we have caused this passenger and her family and to any other customers affected by the incident. We are making sure all of her family's needs are being met while she is in our care. After electing to take another flight, we are taking special care of her and her family and upgrading them to first class for the remainder of their international trip.

The actions of our team member captured here do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care. In short, we are disappointed by these actions. The American team member has been removed from duty while we immediately investigate this incident.
Related Topics:
newsairlineassaultamerican airlinesfightairplanechildrenairline industrymother attackedSan FranciscoSan Francisco International Airport
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
United CEO apologizes for treatment of passenger
Bay Area groups accuse United of racial discrimination
Airline industry ramps up damage control efforts after United incident
VIDEO: Passenger dragged off overbooked United flight
AMERICAN AIRLINES
Boy with heart defect gets to be a pilot for a day
Woman in wheelchair sues after having to crawl onto plane
American Airlines passengers witness walls split apart
More american airlines
NEWS
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
President Trump to hold rally on night of White House Correspondents Dinner
American Airlines flight attendant put on leave after clash with passengers captured on video
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating double shooting in Hanford
Tulare Union High School janitor arrested for alleged sexual battery on student
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Volunteer firefighter saves 4-year-old who flew out of bus
Bakersfield family cancels funeral plans after mistaken identity revealed
Power partially restored after massive outage in SF
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Show More
Fresno Unified graduation rate higher than state average, report says
Kings County authorities searching for missing inmate
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Merced Police Department swears in three new officers
Giants pitcher Madison Bumgarner out after dirt biking accident
More News
Top Video
Local Armenians hope Fresno premiere of 'The Promise' will raise awareness of Armenian Genocide
Kori Muhammad heard shouting 'Let black people go' in courtroom
Former serviceman pleads not guilty to killing stepfather, injuring 4 others in southeast Fresno shooting
Crews mopping up grassfire near Coalinga after burning over 3,500 acres
More Video