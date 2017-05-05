CALIFORNIA

VIDEO: Several great white sharks filmed swimming off Long Beach

Great white sharks were caught on camera by two tugboats sailors who spotted the curious beasts near their boat off the coast of Long Beach. (KABC)

LONG BEACH, Calif. --
What's lurking beneath the waves just off the Long Beach shoreline? According to a video from two towboat captains, several great white sharks.

Towboat captains Ricky Birks and Mike Del Grande captured the incredible video of great white sharks off the Long Beach peninsula on Tuesday.

Birks and Del Grande are on the water every day. They tow disabled boats and vessels for a company called TowboatUS. They used GoPro cameras to capture up-close images of the gliding great whites.

Birks and Del Grande said the sharks seemed curious about the cameras poking beneath their boat and swam by several times.

The towboat captains said they recently connected with the shark lab at Cal State Long Beach to share their footage. The video will be used to help marine scientists gather information about the local great white population in our area.
