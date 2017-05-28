TULARE COUNTY

Visalia man tried to break up fight before being run over and killed, family says

EMBED </>More Videos

Eric Fisher's wife says her husband was just trying to break up a fight when the suspects got into a car, ran him over and took off. (KFSN)

By
VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
The search is on for the suspects who police say ran over a Visalia man in front of his young daughter late Saturday.

Authorities say that man was trying to break-up a fight in his neighborhood when he was killed. The hit-and-run happened near Conyer and Prospect Avenues.

The family has identified the victim as 35-year-old Eric Fisher.

His wife Alice says she is not sure why anyone would do this to her husband. She says he was just out in the yard doing work when two people in a car ran him into a fence and then took off.

"I don't understand how another human being could do this," she said.

Alice says her husband, whom many called Fish, was out doing yard work while two people across the street were arguing. According to neighbors, Eric walked over and asked them to leave because he did not want them fighting while kids were out playing.

That's when the couple got in the car and, according to neighbors, ran him into a fence. His eight-year-old daughter witnessed it all.

"She runs in saying daddy is hurt," Alice recalled. "When I come out, my husband is underneath the tires, and I'm pleading and yelling, 'Please stop,' but she just kept going."

And they drove for about a block before Eric fell from underneath the car. He was rushed to the hospital where he had his leg amputated and later died.

His brother-in-law says the family just want the suspects to turn themselves in.

"My brother, Fish, didn't deserve this," Juan Aleman said. "He didn't deserve to die this way. No one deserves this. He was a good guy, all he ever wanted to just help somebody."

Fish leaves behind a wife and two kids. Police say the suspects took off in a four-door silver or gray Toyota Camry or Corolla.
The vehicle may also have damage to the front end.

The family has set up a GoFundMe account.
Related Topics:
newshit and runtulare county
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TULARE COUNTY
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Sheriff's office says body found in lagoon in Tulare County
Porterville man shot to death outside of an apartment
Porterville-area schools preparing for hot finish to school year
More tulare county
NEWS
Trump says he'll decide on Paris climate agreement next week
Navy SEAL killed in parachuting accident during Fleet Week
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
More News
Top Stories
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
Pine Flat Lake boating accident victims are Uber CEO's parents
Chipotle warning Fresno-area restaurants affected by payment card data breach
U.S. Navy Seal killed in accident at Fleet Week event
Show More
Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band dies at age 69
UK police release photo of concert bomber
Boating accident at Pine Flat Lake leaves woman dead, husband injured
Fresno murder suspect arrested nearly one year after crime
Ariana Grande planning benefit concert in Manchester
More News
Top Video
CHP believes alcohol involved in deadly crash near Millerton Lake
Motorcyclist dies after colliding with SUV in Squaw Valley
2 dead, over a dozen rescued from multiple Kern River accidents
Separate overnight shootings leave two dead in Fresno
More Video