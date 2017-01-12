Widespread flooding reported in East Central Fresno, Tarpey Village, East Clovis areas

Flooded streets in NE Clovis, but I've seen no rain all day while traveling around for work in Fresno. Odd... #ABC30insider pic.twitter.com/AFefSAS9ur — Justin Kamimoto (@justinkamimoto) January 12, 2017

@ABC30 #ABC30insider at clovis high (off of fowler) it flooded over the side walk pic.twitter.com/pKcGMlgId9 — Vanessa Minnis (@VanessaMinnis) January 12, 2017

Action News is receiving reports of streets flooding in East Central Fresno and the Tarpey Village area and east Clovis.At this point, the full extent of the flooding is unclear.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.