Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at West Sandy Mush Road and Gurr Road. The driver of a Ford Expedition drifted onto right shoulder then overcorrected.The vehicle flipped and a backseat passenger was ejected, and a 44-year-old woman died at the scene.A child in the vehicle was hospitalized.The CHP says the occupants of the vehicle were from Salinas.They were going to the Merced County Jail to visit a relative.