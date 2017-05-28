MERCED COUNTY

Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center

The vehicle flipped and a backseat passenger was ejected, and a 44-year-old woman died at the scene. The CHP says the occupants were from Salinas. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at West Sandy Mush Road and Gurr Road. The driver of a Ford Expedition drifted onto right shoulder then overcorrected.

The vehicle flipped and a backseat passenger was ejected, and a 44-year-old woman died at the scene.

A child in the vehicle was hospitalized.

The CHP says the occupants of the vehicle were from Salinas.

They were going to the Merced County Jail to visit a relative.
