Woman dies in crash near Merced County Correctional Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.
The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday afternoon at West Sandy Mush Road and Gurr Road. The driver of a Ford Expedition drifted onto right shoulder then overcorrected.
The vehicle flipped and a backseat passenger was ejected, and a 44-year-old woman died at the scene.
A child in the vehicle was hospitalized.
The CHP says the occupants of the vehicle were from Salinas.
They were going to the Merced County Jail to visit a relative.