Bao Bao the Smithsonian panda moving to China

Bid Bao Bao bon voyage with a look back at her cutest moments. (smithsonianzoo/Instagram)

Fans of the Smithsonian's National Zoo in Washington, D.C. are saying "bye bye" to Bao Bao, a giant panda who leaves Tuesday for China, her new home.

"Everyone here at the zoo, the millions of people at the zoo and the millions more on the webcams around the world are all going to miss her tremendously," Brandie Smith, associate director of Animal Care Sciences, told ABC News.

Bao Bao, who is 3.5 years old now, had to move to China now because of a breeding program between the zoo and China Wildlife Conservation Association (CWCA). All pandas born at the zoo must move to China before the age of 4, to eventually join the breeding program.


The Smithsonian detailed her transportation accommodations on its website, assuring Bao Bao's supporters she would have a safe and comfortable journey.

Bid Bao Bao bon voyage with a look back at her cutest moments in the video above.
